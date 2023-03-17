Situation along LAC stable, but we must keep tight watch: Gen. Pande

New Delhi: During the almost three-year-long border controversy in eastern Ladakh, Army Commander Gen. Manoj Pande said on Friday that the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China is steady, but that it must be closely monitored.

The Indian Army, according to General Pande, has a strong deployment of troops all along the LAC and sufficient reserves to deal with any contingencies, as he stated in an interactive session at the India Today Conference.

"Overall, I would say that the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is stable but we need to keep a very close watch on the situation as it develops," he stated.—Inputs from Agencies