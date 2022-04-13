    Menu
    Lifestyle

    Sip on these cocktails while watching your favourite IPL team

    author-img
    The Hawk
    April13/ 2022

    New Delhi: The cricket season has returned. Imagine sitting back on your recliner sofa, relaxing, and watching your favourite IPL team play. You have some snacks or a bag of chips to keep you going for a few hours. You eat quickly, but you quickly become thirsty. Usually, a glass of your own concoction goes perfectly with watching a game on screen.

    Categories :LifestyleTags :IPL Team Cocktails
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in