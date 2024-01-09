Singapore to Contribute US-Led Maritime Security Force in Red Sea Amid Yemen's Houthi Attacks

Singapore Steps Up: Joins US-Led Maritime Force to Counter Red Sea Attacks. Commitment to Security Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid Amid Regional Challenges.

Singapore: Singapore pledges troop deployment to a US-led international maritime security force combating Yemen's Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea. Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen outlined the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) involvement: providing a team for information sharing and planners for operational strategies. Notably, a senior representative will join the Combined Maritime Forces’ (CMF) headquarters in Bahrain.



Minister Ng stressed Singapore's commitment to safeguarding global sea lines from unlawful threats, responding to recent attacks on merchant ships by Yemen's Houthi forces. Houthi attacks targeted about 20 vessels, including the Singapore-flagged Maersk Hangzhou, disrupting major shipping companies' transit through the Red Sea.



While Singapore anticipates limited immediate impact due to alternative supply routes, local manufacturers express concerns about potential business costs. Singapore's participation in 'Operation Prosperity Guardian,' initiated by the US, aligns with its principles of maritime security cooperation, emphasizing littoral states' responsibilities and adherence to international law.



Dr Ng affirmed the focus on securing key sea communication routes while urging diplomatic solutions. Additionally, Singapore responds to Gaza's humanitarian crisis by accepting France's invitation to deploy medical personnel aboard the French ship Dixmude, offering aid to civilian casualties.

