    India

    Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar discuss Cabinet formation with Cong high command

    The Hawk
    May19/ 2023

    New Delhi/Benglauru: On Friday, Siddaramaiah, the new chief minister of Karnataka, and D. K. Shivakumar, the new deputy chief minister, met with party leaders in Delhi to discuss the details of forming the state's cabinet.

    On Saturday at 12.30 p.m. local time, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar will take their oath of office at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium. Although no announcement was made, it is anticipated that a small number of ministers will also swear in.

    The two leaders, along with general secretary in-charge Randeep Surjewala, travelled to the nation's capital to hold a series of discussions over cabinet formation.—Inputs from Agencies

