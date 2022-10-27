Shah inaugurates, lays foundation of projects worth Rs 6,600cr

Faridabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of four projects costing more than Rs 6,600 crore at a programme here.

Besides, he also laid the foundation stone of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project costing about Rs 5,618 crore and inaugurated Rail Coach Refurbishment Factory at Barhi in Sonipat district costing Rs 590 crore.

The Union Home Minister also inaugurated the country’s first longest elevated railway track built in Rohtak at a cost of Rs 315.40 crore.

Along with this, the Haryana Police residence complex at Bhondsi built at the cost of Rs 106 crore was also inaugurated by Shah. About 576 police families will be able to live in the police residential complex.

After inaugurating various schemes and laying the foundation stone, the Home Minister said all these development projects are Deepawali gifts from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of Haryana.

Earlier, Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar and state BJP president O.P. Dhankhar felicitated Shah by presenting flower garlands and a shawl.

Along with this, the Union Minister of Railways and Communications, Ashwini Vaishnaw, also received a warm welcome as he was also presented with a shawl.

Later addressing the gathering, Shah greatly appreciated the work of the Haryana government and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. He congratulated the people of Haryana on the successful completion of 8 years of the Haryana government.

“Manohar Lal has completed his tenure of eight years in a very successful manner. In these eight years, he has ensured the holistic development of the state. The Haryana government under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal has done commendable work of transforming Haryana in these eight years. After a long time, since independence, Haryana has got such an honest and dedicated Chief Minister,” said Shah.

“If we recall the previous regime, corruption and lawlessness used to be the main issues but since the time Manohar Lal led government has taken the charge, not only the corruption and lawlessness have ended but the state has also progressed swiftly on the path of development to bring Haryana to the top,” said the Union Home Minister.

He said that Khattar has taken care of all sections.

While comparing the working style of the Manohar Lal government with the previous governments, Shah said that the tenure of our government in these eight years will always have an upper hand over the 50-year rule of previous governments.

During this, the Union Home Minister also mentioned the achievements of the Haryana government achieved in the last 8 years and congratulated his entire team including the Chief Minister.

