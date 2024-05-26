Severe heat wave in Rajasthan to continue for next 2-3 days: Met Department

Phalodi recorded the highest temperature, marking the first instance of reaching 50 degrees Celsius this summer.

Jaipur (Rajasthan): The severe heat wave in Rajasthan will continue for next two to three days, said India Meteorological Department on Sunday.

Maximum temperature of 50 degrees celsius has reached for the first time in this summer season in Rajasthan. The 50 degrees celsius was recorded in Phalodi in the last 24 hours.

"Maximum temperature has reached 50 degrees celsius for the first time in this summer season in Rajasthan. The highest temperature of 50 degrees was recorded in Phalodi in the last 24 hours," Radheshyam Sharma, Director, Jaipur Meteorological Centre told ANI.

He said that temperature is likely to fall by about 2-3 degrees from 28-29 May.

The scorching heat continues in most parts of Rajasthan and the average humidity level in most parts of the state has been recorded between 15 and 30 per cent, the IMD said.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), On Saturday, Jaisalmer recorded 48.0 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 47.2 degrees Celsius, Churu 47.0 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur 46.9 degrees Celsius, Ganganagar 46.5 degrees Celsius, Kota 46.3 degrees Celsius, and Jaipur 43.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the observation recorded at 1730 IST on Saturday, the maximum temperature has been recorded as a severe heat wave to most of the places in Chhotapur, Bikaner, and Kota divisions. Warm nights have been recorded at most places in the Choipur division and some places in Udaipur and Bikaner.

Also, the IMD on its official X handle issued a heatwave alert for Rajasthan and said, "Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in many parts of West Rajasthan, a few parts of Punjab, East Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Madhya Pradesh, and heatwave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha on May 29, 2024.

—ANI