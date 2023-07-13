Several Trains Cancelled In North India In Wake Of Floods

New Delhi: Amid the flood situation in Delhi after river Yamuna shattering a 45-year-old record, the Northern Railways has suspended several trains on several routes.

According to fresh data given by railways, around 260 passenger services were cancelled between July 7-13.

Talking to IANS, Northern Railway CPRO Deepak Kumar said: "On an average, 30 to 32 train have cancelled on daily basis since we started cancelling trains from July 7 and 8."

He said that the Railway cancelled about 260 trains between July 7 to 13.

Meanwhile, railway officials said that several trains between Delhi-Chandigarh and several other routes have been short terminated and diverted due to water on railway tracks and flood-like situation.

On Thursday, even the Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Delhi's Kashmiri Gate was completely submerged, severely impacting passengers and inter-state travel.

Yamuna shattered the 45 year old record and was flowing at 208.6 metres on Thursday. On September 6, 1978, Yamuna had touched a water level of 207.49 metres. Following the flood in several low-lying areas of the national capital, thousands of people have been evacuated while several roads in Delhi have been closed for traffic as the water flooded the streets.

At least 12 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been deployed in Delhi for rescue and evacuation operations. Meanwhile, the water level of Yamuna started receding on Thursday at 9 p.m.

— IANS