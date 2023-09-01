    Menu
    Septuagenarian booked for molesting granddaughter

    September1/ 2023
    Panaji: Goa police have booked a septuagenarian man for allegedly molesting his 13-year-old granddaughter.

    Police informed that the offence was registered after receiving directions from Child Welfare Committee. “We have booked a 70-year-old man for allegedly molesting his 13-year-old granddaughter. We are investigating this case,” police said.

    Sources informed that the girl's mother had approached the Child Welfare Committee with a complaint, following which the directions to police were issued.

    Police have registered an offense under section 8 (2) of Goa Children’s Act and section 8 & 12 of POCSO Act.

    Ponda police are further investigating the case.

    —IANS

