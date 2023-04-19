Search going on for missing Indian climber in Nepal: Report

Kathmandu: Indian mountaineer Anurag Maloo fell into a crevasse on Mount Annapurna in Nepal, the world's tenth-highest peak, and has been missing since. A search operation is currently underway to locate him.

Kishangarh, Rajasthan, native Maloo, 34, has been missing since Monday when he reportedly fell from a height of about 6,000 metres while attempting to descend to Camp III.

The expedition director of Seven Summit Treks, Chhang Dawa Sherpa, was quoted in the Himalayan Times as claiming that he and four other sherpas were searching the ground for the missing climber.—Inputs from Agencies