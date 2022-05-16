SCO anti-terror meet begins in Delhi

New Delhi: The meeting of the Regional Anti-Terror structure (RATS) began here on Monday with an eye on curbing terror activities. Delegations from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries are participating in the meeting.

The RATS is a permanent anti-terror unit under the ambit of the SCO-based in Uzbekistan. The main aim is to promote cooperation among the member countries against terrorism. SCO chairmanship is by rotation for a year between the member states. India is currently heading the executive council as the chairman. It is expected that discussion will be on the security situation in Afghanistan as the Taliban has used violence and it is feared that it could become a terror launch pad and drug smuggling hub, sources indicated.

Anti-terror teams from China, Pakistan, Russia and other Asian countries are participating in the meet from May 16 to 19.—IANS