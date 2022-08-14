Scindia Visits Maharani Lakshmi Bai Ki Chhatri, Gwalior To Pay Tribute To The Martyrs Of Freedom Struggle

New Delhi (The Hawk): Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel inaugurated a photo exhibition and spearheaded various programmes at Maharani Lakshmi Bai Ki Chhatri, Gwalior as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

The event was graced by Shri Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Minister of Energy, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Gwalior, Smt. Shobha Sikarwar, Mayor, Gwalior, Shri Munnalal Goyal, Chairman, MP State Seed & Farm Development Corporation, Shri Bhagat Singh Kushwah, Minister of State, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Smt. Imarti Devi, Chairperson, MP Laghu Udyog Nigam and officials from MoCA, AAI, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh and District Administration.

Addressing on the occasion, Minister of Civil Aviation said, “India is the only country which never invaded any other country in its history but faced many foreign invasions. Instead of bowing down to these invasions, the people of India have always shown courage and resilience and never allowed any foreign power to settle on our land. Our National Flag (Tiranga) is a symbol of our sacrifice, our cultural supremacy and is a perfect example of our country’s diversity. We are going to celebrate 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav tomorrow and every citizen will have to take a pledge to make India great again.”

Recalling the horrors of Partition, Shri Scindia said, “We have to teach our future generation the lessons behind partition so that they are aware of such catastrophic event in our history. India is a subcontinent itself and no other country in the world is a subcontinent. But India was partitioned in accordance with some people’s nefarious desires which lead to many families broken and many lives were lost. Many people became refugee in their own country and this photo exhibition that we have opened today showcases the suffering our elders had borne, and I request everyone to come and see it once. I salute their spirit as they re-establish themselves with what they have and contributed to the growth story of our nation.”

He also met and felicitated the Martyrs/freedom fighters and their family members, who have participated in our freedom struggle.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) is being observed by the Indian Government and the Indian populace to mark the country's 75th anniversary of independence with an enthusiasm to bring the Tiranga home and be a part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.