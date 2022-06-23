Science Is The Constant Search For Truth: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on June 22 inaugurated the Joint event of the 15th and 16th Uttarakhand State Science and Technology Congress in Dehradun.While addressing the event, CM Dhami said, “It is said in our scriptures that the constant search for truth is science. When the world did not know about knowledge or science, at that time Valmiki Ji (Maharishi Valmiki) wrote about 'Pushpak Vimana' (in the epic- Ramayana).” “When the world did not know about the education system, India had Nalanda University which worked to educate the entire world,” he added. —ANI