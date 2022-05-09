Scheme for revival of ponds launched in Mathura

Mathura: A scheme aimed at reviving ponds with rainwater was launched in this district on Sunday.

Officials said the move will help overcome the problem of hard water in Mathura.

Seeking to develop and rejuvenate 75 water bodies in every district of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the 'Amrit Sarovar' scheme last month as part of the celebration of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

At the district-level, the scheme was inaugurated in Hathkauli village of Baldeo block on Sunday, DM Navneet Singh Chahal said. According to officials the ponds will be filled with soft water or rainwater.

The officials said it will help in dealing with the hardness of water by reducing its TDS (total dissolved solids) concentration—PTI