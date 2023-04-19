With eyes on maiden medal,SC overturns Bombay HC's Maoist links acquittal of ex-DU professor Saibaba. India pick balanced squad

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside a Bombay High Court order acquitting former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in a Maoist links case and remanded it to the high court for fresh consideration on merits within four months. A bench of justices M R Shah and CT Ravikumar directed the chief justice of the Bombay High Court to place Saibaba's appeal and that of other accused not before the same bench which had discharged them but another bench.

It said that question of law, including sanction under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), is to remain open for adjudication by the high court. "We set aside the impugned common judgement and order passed by the Bombay High Court. The matters are remitted back to the high court to decide the said appeals afresh in accordance with law and on its own merits, including the question of sanction," the bench said.

The order came on an appeal filed by the Maharashtra government challenging the high court order. - PTI