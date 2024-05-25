SC Seeks Uttarakhand Govt Response On Shifting Of High Court Out Of Nainital, Stays HC Order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Uttarakhand High Court order directing the state government to find an appropriate place to shift its premises out of Nainital.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Sanjay Karol also sought Uttrakhand govt response on the plea challenging HC order over the shifting of HC out of Nainital.

The court order came while hearing Uttarakhand High Court Bar Association plea against HC proposal to shift its premises to another location.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the State Govt said that new benches are in Parliament's domain but the HC decision is like a referendum.

Recently Uttrakhand HC had asked the Chief Secretary to find a suitable place for the High Court within a month. —ANI