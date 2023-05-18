SC order on 'The Kerala Story' resounding jolt for those trying to stop its screening: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP claimed on Thursday that the TMC, DMK, and the Congress are "hell-bent" against the film because it threatens their "vote bank story," and that the Supreme Court's order on "The Kerala Story" is a "resounding jolt" to anyone banning it or trying to halt its screening.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed Tamil Nadu to protect the safety of moviegoers and halted the West Bengal government's order barring the film's exhibition there.

On May 8 the government of West Bengal banned the film out of fear that it may incite violence amongst different groups of people. Due of the unstable political climate and low ticket sales, theatres in Tamil Nadu chose to stop showing it as of May 7.—Inputs from Agencies