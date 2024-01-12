Sarbananda Sonowal Launches Major Initiatives To Push Ayurveda, Homoeopathy In The Region

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal launched four major initiatives to boost Ayush sector in the North East India. A dedicated Panchakarma block, a first in the North East region, was inaugurated and dedicated to the nation by Sarbananda Sonowal at the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) here today. A state-of-the-art Pharmacology & Bio Chemistry lab for Ayush, a first in the region, was also inaugurated & dedicated to nation by the Ayush Minister here today.

The Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also laid the foundation stones, virtually, for the permanent campus of the Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy (RRIH) along with the Integrated Ayush Wellness Centre to come up at Azara in the city. The Integrated Ayush Wellness Centre is a first of its kind centre in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the traditional system of medicine has been revamped so that it adds strength to the healthcare delivery system in the country. Given the proven results of our rich healing systems of medicine like Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Homoeopathy, Naturopathy and Sowa Rigpa, it is imperative that their centuries old treatments are incorporated into the modern medicinal practice. This is going to result in a powerful Integrated Medicine which will heal both physical ailments and provide avenues for mental well being. The new Panchakarma block as well as the state of the art laboratories for Ayush are steps that will enable Ayush healthcare delivery system in the region, which will be particularly beneficial for the people of Assam and the North East.”

It is to be noted that the foundation stones for the two buildings - ‘Panchakarma Block’ and ‘Pharmacology & Bio Chemistry labs’ - were laid by Sarbananda Sonowal less than two years ago on 12 February, 2022, with an aim to boost up capacity at Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) in Guwahati.

Adding further, the Ayush Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Modi ji once said that our government ensures completion of projects that were started by us. Once the foundation stones are laid, it is evident that they are executed well within time so that they are dedicated to the nation. The inauguration of ‘Panchakarma Block’ and ‘Pharmacology & Bio Chemistry’ lab are yet another examples on how, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, we continue to embark on this journey for swift development of initiatives, ensuring speedy growth. I would like to assure you that Modi ji’s leadership will inspire us to deliver the permanent campus of Regional Research Centre for Homoeopathy as well as India’s first Integrated Ayush Wellness Centre are inaugurated within its stipulated time so that we continue our tradition. We are also actively considering elevating the Central Ayurveda Research Institute into a national institute.”

The Health & Family Welfare Minister, Assam, Keshab Mahanta; the MP (Lok Sabha) for Guwahati, Queen Oja; the MLA (Dispur) Atul Bora; the MLA (West Guwahati), Ramendra Narayan Kalita also graced the occasion and joined the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal at the launch of these big ticket initiatives for promotion of Ayush in the region. Many leading personalities from the civic society, senior officials of Ayush Ministry, local administration as well as students joined the event.

The dedicated Panchakarma Block (G+3) at CARI will be providing best Panchakarma therapies to people at reasonable rates. The researchers will also be examining the role of Panchakarma in healing patients as well as enriching the quality of lives of the people. With an area of 9453.30 square feet, the new building will conduct scientific validation of Panchakarma therapies. A Panchakarma Training Course will also be undertaken here to train panchakarma technicians, ensuring quality resources for the Ayush market. The G+3 building was built at a cost of more than ?7.72 crores. The building is equipped with dedicated rooms to perform key Panchakarma therapies like Snehana and Swedana room, Shirodhara room, Basti room. A medicine lab to prepare medicines used in the Panchakarma like Kwath preparation and making of Basti Dravya has also been created. Space has also been made for dedicated classrooms to train Panchakarma technicians under the Panchakarma Technician Course. The G+3 building is also equipped with a conference hall, Special Therapy room for VIP guests with living room, guest room & waiting room as well as a canteen. Various machines like New Panchakarma Droni, Bashpa Swedana Yantra (steam chamber), Nadi Swedana Yantra, Sarvangadhara Yantra, Shirodhara Yantra, Basti Yantra, Nasya applicator, Avagaha tub, Sauna chamber and other key instruments are also being installed for effective Panchakarma treatment.

A first of its kind ‘Pharmacology and Biochemistry Laboratories’ in Ayush sector in the North East are equipped with facilities for drug standardisation, safety and efficacy evaluation of Ayurvedic formulations. The labs will scientifically validate therapeutic and safety potential of classical Ayurvedic formulation, ethno-medicinal plants and plant-based formulations. It will further work to develop cost-effective novel poly herbal formulations from Ayurvedic plants, especially found in the North East region. The G+2 building was built at a cost of more than ?2.71 crores. A modern Animal House to probe pre-clinical studies for safety and efficacy of Ayurvedic formulations, a state-of-the-art Pharmacology lab with sophisticated equipments like Rotary Evaporator & Soxhlet extractor, Automatic Haemology analyzer, Biochemistry analyzer, Coagulation analyzer, Analgesiometer, UV-VIS Spectrophotometer, Laboratory deep Freezer, Plethysmometer, among others. The Chemistry lab to work on drug standardisation of Ayurvedic formulations and to ensure quality of the drugs. Modern instruments like High Performance Thin Layer Chromatography (HPTLC), High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS), X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) among others. Spread over an area of 3491.62 square feet, the new lab (G+2), the modern machines were installed at a total cost of more than ?6.42 crores.

The new campus Regional Research Institute of Homoeopathy (RRIH) has a sprawling campus of 18,610 square feet area. Built at an estimated cost of ?53.89 crores, the project is scheduled to be completed by 2026. The new campus will be equipped with 50 bedded IPD unit and OPD services with specialty clinics. Clinical lab with state-of-the-art equipment, Emergency unit as well as minor operation theatre will be part of the new campus. India’s first Integrated Ayush Wellness Centre will have treatment and OPD facilities in the streams of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy. The centre will also impart therapies of Panchakarma, Naturopathy, Unani and Siddha for the benefit of the people. A herbal garden will also be created at the centre.