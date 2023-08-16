Sandra Bullock Spotted In Public For First Time Since Death Of Boyfriend Bryan Randall

Los Angeles: Actress Sandra Bullock was spotted in public for the first time since the death of her boyfriend Bryan Randall, who passed away on August 5, 2023, after battling ALS. As reported by The Mirror, the 59-year-old drove around Beverly Hills with a dog sitting in her lap, just hours after NFL star Michael Oher filed a lawsuit against Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy for lying about legally adopting him and using his story for their own personal profit in the hit film 'The Blind Side', for which Bullock earned a Best Actress Academy Award for in 2010.

Sandra and Bryan met in 2015 when he was working as a photographer for her child's birthday party and had been in a long-term relationship ever since. The A-lister said that Bryan was a "saint" and the "love of her life" just two years ago amid his secret health battle. While grief still hangs heavy on the actress' head as it is still incredibly fresh, Bullock has received a lot of support from her friends and family after Bryan's passing, the impact of which left her devastated.

According to Heat Magazine, Sandra's naturally devastated and in mourning right now, but she's staying strong and counting herself lucky to have such a solid support system. Her sisters and other relatives have been there for her throughout this ordeal, plus she has her LA friends checking up all the time to see if she's okay. Furthermore, the actress has received much support from Hollywood celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Keanu Reeves, Sylvester Stallone and Ryan Reynolds have been helping her throughout the tragic situation for which she has reportedly felt overwhelmed by their kindness and support. This is happening all the while, NFL footballer Oher has filed a petition against Leah and Sean Tuohy where he said that he was never adopted, and was instead used as a tool for their own business. While the Tuohy couple has blasted the rumours, if proven true, then it may prove that the Oscar winning acclaimed drama 'The Blind Side' was based on a lie.—IANS