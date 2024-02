TMC Leader Shajahan Sheikh Faces Legal Battle as Court Grants 10-Day Custody Amidst Hearings

TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh of Sandeshkhali was sent to 10 days in police custody by a court in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Thursday.

Sheikh was produced before the court in Basirhat around 10:40 am after his arrest from Minakhan in the early hours.



The state police sought 14 days of custody, but the court granted 10 days.

—PTI