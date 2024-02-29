    Menu
    Sandeshkhali: Absconding TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh accused in sexual assault, land grab cases arrested

    author-img
    The Hawk
    February29/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Absconding TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, wanted for alleged sexual atrocities and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, has been arrested. After more than 50 days on the run, Sheikh's capture marks a significant development as local protests escalate.

    Raid at Shahjahan Sheikh's home

    Absconding TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, accused of alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, was arrested on Thursday morning, police said.

    He was arrested from a house in Minakhah in North 24 Parganas district where he was hiding, they said.

    After the arrest, he was taken to the Basirhat court, they said.

    https://twitter.com/PTI_News/status/1763023237066236087?

    He is at present in the court lockup, a police officer told PTI, adding that he will be produced before the Basirhat Court by afternoon on Thursday.

    Sheikh has remained at large for more than 50 days since an Enforcement Directorate team that went to raid his house was attacked allegedly by a mob.

    People of the Sandeshkhali area have been staging violent protests demanding his arrest.

    —PTI

