Samsung is developing an 8K ultrawide display with DisplayPort 2.1

San Francisco (The Hawk): To replace its Odyssey Neo G9 ultrawide monitor, South Korean giant Samsung is developing a "8K" ultrawide display with DisplayPort 2.1.

A record-breaking 8K resolution version of a massive curved screen is likely to be launched by the tech giant, computer chip firm AMD disclosed at its event, according to The Verge.

More information on the next display, which supports DisplayPort 2.1, will be released in January of 2019.

The article stated that the screen won't have a full 8K resolution because of the displays' 32 by 9 aspect ratio.

The business has previously introduced the first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen to the Indian market.

Starting at Rs 2,19,999, the Odyssey Ark monitor could be purchased. It had a 55-inch screen with a 1000R curvature that encircled the user's field of vision.

Additionally, the screen could be turned vertically 270 degrees in the cockpit mode. This mode allowed the screen to pivot, tilt, and revolve using a HAS for the ideal screen orientation (Height Adjustable Stand).

