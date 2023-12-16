Samsung introduces new PC series 'Galaxy Book4' powered by AI

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Book4: AI-Powered Laptops Redefining Connectivity - Intel Core Ultra 9, NVIDIA 4070 GPU, Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display & Touchscreen Interaction Revolutionize User Experience.

New Delhi: Samsung on Friday introduced its new PC series "Galaxy Book4" powered by artificial intelligence (AI), which includes -- Book4 Ultra, Book4 Pro and Book4 Pro 360.



The latest series will be progressively made available in select markets, starting with Korea in January 2024.



Galaxy Book4 Ultra will be available in 16-inch in Moonstone Gray, Galaxy Book4 Pro will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch with Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver colour options and Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 will be available in 16-inch, also in Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver.



"The Galaxy Book4 series plays a key role in bringing best-in-class connectivity to our ecosystem that will broaden how people interact with their PC, phone, tablet and other devices for truly intelligent and connected experiences," TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.



The latest series comes with a new Intel Core Ultra 9 processor that combines a faster central processing unit (CPU), a higher-performance graphics processing unit (GPU) and a newly added neural processing unit (NPU) into a single package.



Coupled with Intel’s industry-first AI PC Acceleration programme -- which includes over 100 Independent Software Vendors (ISV), the new processor is enabling exciting new AI capabilities and helping boost productivity on the Galaxy Book4 series. Additionally, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU takes the user experience to the next level, the company said.



The series features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that offers clear contrast and vivid colour, whether indoors or outdoors.



With a touchscreen now added to all three models, the Galaxy Book4 series not only delivers a clear viewing experience but is also completely interactive -- offering an optimised and familiar touch-based user interface, according to the company.



—IANS