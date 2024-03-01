Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav extends wishes to Tamil Nadu CM Stalin on birthday

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, and figures across India's political spectrum celebrate Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's birthday, lauding his contributions to social justice and the Dravidian movement.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav extended greetings to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin on the latter's birthday on Friday.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin ji. May the year ahead be full of happiness, good health, and success!" the SP chief said in a post on X.

https://twitter.com/yadavakhilesh/status/1763403878064894093?

Wishing its leader, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) called Stalin 'social justice hero' in a post on X.

"Happy Birthday to Chief Minister MK Stalin, the'social justice hero' who is taking the Dravidian doctrine of all and everything to the whole of India!," the post mentioned.

https://twitter.com/arivalayam/status/1763376607665008978?

Actor and Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay also extended wishes to CM Stalin.

https://twitter.com/tvkvijayhq/status/1763414050292334704?

"Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, I wish him a very happy birthday. Vijay, Chairman, Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam," Vijay said in a post.

https://twitter.com/kharge/status/1763403011358072835?

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also wished the Tamil Nadu CM on his birthday "Extending warm birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and President of DMK, Thiru M K Stalin. Wishing you a long and healthy life. "

Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, popularly known as MK Stalin, is the son of the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M Karunanidhi. Stalin is a towering figure in Tamil Nadu politics and has held several important positions in the DMK party.

He was first elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in 1989 and has been elected to the assembly five times since then.

He has served as a minister in the Tamil Nadu cabinet in various capacities, including Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Rural Development and Local Administration.

In 2018, Stalin was elected President of the DMK.

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, his party won a landslide victory, and he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7, 2021.

—ANI