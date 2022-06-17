Rupala Participates In Yogotsav At Iconic Place Gujarat

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Government of India is celebrating Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsava and as its part, Ministry of Ayush has proposed to organize events as countdown to International Day of Yoga (IDY). The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India in collaboration with National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) celebrated countdown event to the IDY-2022 Yogotsav at iconic place Somnath, Gujarat today. The main theme of the Yogotsav is Yoga with right living and nutritious food.

Shri Parshottam Rupala, Hon’ble Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India graced the Yogotsav as Chief Guest in august presence of Shri Devabhai Malam, Minister of State, Animal Husbandry and Cow-Breeding, Government of Gujarat, Shri Rajesh Chudasama, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Junagadh-Gir, Somnath) and Shri Atul Chaturvedi, Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India.

The event commenced with lighting of lamp by dignitaries followed by a folk performance ‘Dayro’ by Shri Niramdan Gadhvi and a yoga performance from Shri Apurva Om. Shri Meenesh Shah, Chairman, NDDB welcomed the Dignitaries and the Dairy Farmers participating from the adjoining areas.

Addressing the Yogotsav, Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India stated that the worldwide acceptance of Yoga is a matter of pride for India, as Yoga is an integral part of our cultural and spiritual heritage. One needs not only exercise (through Yoga), but also healthy and nutritious food. It is well established that milk is a good source of all vital essential nutrients and almost a complete food. Today, we are the largest milk producers in the world, achieving an annual production of 209.96 million tons during the year 2020-21. The sector is especially significant for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and creating jobs in rural areas, as it provides the vital linkage between industry and agriculture and is of enormous significance for India’s development. He launched the Gobar gas slurry based organic manure and Shishu Sanjeevni (Suposhan Kit) developed by NDDB.

Shri Atul Chaturvedi, Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Dairying emphasized that the Yoga offers a path for sustainable living when applied to communities and societies and the department aims to bring more people into the fold of the activities of IDY-2022 as Mass Movement for Health and Wellbeing by promoting Milk and Dairy products. He stated that the Department is running several schemes for the benefit of dairy cooperatives, individuals and private companies, eradication of animal diseases including FMD and Brucellosis and ensuring availability of animals feed and fodder.

Shri Devabhai Malam, Minister of State, Animal Husbandry and Cow-Breeding, Government of Gujarat and Shri Rajesh Chudasama, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Junagadh-Gir, Somnath) highlighted the importance of Yoga in our daily life and this event will create impact and resolve for propagating and in cultivating the spirit of Yoga in our life and world view.

Union Minister participated in the yoga session along with more than thousand Dairy Farmers from Junagadh, Amreli, Gir Somnath and Rajkot at the Somnath Temple Premises in the background of the setting sun in the Arabian Sea. More than 7 lakh dairy farmers from various cooperative and milk producer companies across the country practiced yoga connected virtually in the Yogotsav.

Concluding the event, Shri GN Singh, Joint Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India expressed gratitude towards all the Dignitaries, State Administration, NDDB, GCMMF and participating Dairy farmers. He informed that International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2022 will be celebrated by the Department at Modhera Sun Temple, Gujarat on 21st June, 2022.