Rupala participates in DD News Conclave on 8 years of Government

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Cabinet Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Shri Parshottam Rupala participated in DD News conclave on 8th June, 2022. With the Union Government under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi completing eight years, DD News is organizing a week-long News Conclave titled ‘आठ साल मोदी सरकार: सपने कितने हुए साकार’ from 3rd to 11th June, 2022

During the interview, Shri Parshottam Rupala said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has always promoted scientific innovation and technology in all sectors, especially for farmer welfare, which has always been a top priority for the government. He remarked that this was true even when Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat and he used to hold interactive sessions with farmers, initiated the Krishi Mahotsav and also started ambulances, mobile veterinary units for animals. He added that Currently under the 11th installment of PM-Kisan, Rs. 2 lakh Cr has been transferred under DBT, directly into the beneficiary’s account.

Further to promote services & entrepreneurship in dairy sector, fifty percent subsidy has been given for breeding farms & handholding of dairy units. Speaking about the strength of the Cooperatives, Shri Parshottam Rupala said that one of the most successful examples has been Amul in Gujarat which pumps in more than 125 crore rupees per day into India’s villages. Attempts are on to replicate this in other sectors of agriculture as well. In Fisheries sector, the Government has introduced the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana which has brought Kisan Credit Cards for the first time for fishermen, and is also extending support for entrepreneurship, fish transportation, livelihood etc.



