RTI revealed that the Kerala CM and team spent Rs 43 L in London

Thiruvananthapuram (The Hawk): According to an RTI response, the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's team's trip to London in October cost a staggering Rs 43 lakh.

The London office of the Indian High Commission responded to the RTI inquiries.

From October 8 to October 12, the Chief Minister of Kerala, together with three other state ministers and key officials, visited London. The Commission covered all costs on behalf of the Kerala government.

A thorough breakdown reveals that the hotel stay cost the equivalent of Rs 28.54 lakh, while the cost of local transportation was Rs 22.38 lakh and the cost of using the airport lounge was Rs 2.21 lakh.

The Commission office claimed to be unaware of any MoUs that were signed during the visit and to have not received any payment from the delegation or the Kerala government.

Along with his wife, daughter, and grandson, Vijayan was joined by his wife and the wife of the state's education minister, V. Sivankutty.

The family members' expenses were, nevertheless, paid for personally.

(Inputs from Agencies)