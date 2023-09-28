    Menu
    India

    RS Chairman Dhankhar signs women's reservation bill; to be placed before president for her assent

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    September28/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: The women's reservation bill was passed by Parliament on Thursday, and Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar signed it. The next step is for the measure to be handed to President Droupadi Murmu for her approval.

    Earlier this month, during a special session of Parliament, the Lok Sabha passed the Constitution change bill with nearly unanimous support and the Rajya Sabha passed it with unanimous support.

    It will take some time for the bill to be put into effect, as the number of reserved seats for women candidates in the upcoming delimitation (redrawing of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies) exercise will be determined by the results of the next census.—inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :Women's reservation bill Parliament Vice President Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar President Droupadi Murmu
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in