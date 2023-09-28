RS Chairman Dhankhar signs women's reservation bill; to be placed before president for her assent

New Delhi: The women's reservation bill was passed by Parliament on Thursday, and Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar signed it. The next step is for the measure to be handed to President Droupadi Murmu for her approval.

Earlier this month, during a special session of Parliament, the Lok Sabha passed the Constitution change bill with nearly unanimous support and the Rajya Sabha passed it with unanimous support.

It will take some time for the bill to be put into effect, as the number of reserved seats for women candidates in the upcoming delimitation (redrawing of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies) exercise will be determined by the results of the next census.—inputs from Agencies