Road crash on Yamuna Expressway leaves five dead

Noida: Five people, including four from Maharashtra and one from Karnataka, were killed in a road crash on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday morning, police said.

Two other people who were along with the deceased in an SUV have been hospitalised with injuries, the police said.

"The seven people were in a Mahindra Bolero. They were on the way from Agra towards Noida when their car hit a dumper truck from the rear side near Jewar toll plaza," a Gautam Buddh Nagar police spokesperson said.—PTI