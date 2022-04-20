Road construction in J-K's Rajouri under PMGSY scheme to connect 18 villages in far-flung border areas

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): To further boost the connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory administration has started constructing roads to connect 18 villages in the far-flung border areas in Rajouri under Pradhan Mantri Gram SadakYojana (PMGSY) scheme.

The locals of the area welcomed the administration's move and thanked the Central government for the scheme.



Kewal Kumar Sharma, Sarpanch, of a village in the border area in Rajouri district said, "I want to thank the administration for the construction of the roads connecting around 20 villages. The contractor is doing good work, and if we notice any problems, they rectify them immediately."

Another local said the move will not just improve the connectivity of these villages but is also generating employment.

"There are many villages in the area. Now with the construction of roads, they will be connected with the main road which will help in connectivity and more facilities can reach the area easily. We are facing financial issues, especially amid the COVID pandemic but this move is generating employment for us," said a local.

Another local said the move will help people into easily reach to district hospitals in case of medical emergencies.

According to Krishna Lal Sharma, a local Ward Member, the roads in the area were in a very poor situation.

"The District Commissioner had ensured me that the construction of roads will start soon. Now the construction has started and is moving at a good pace," he said. (ANI)