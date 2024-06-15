J-K: Terror handler declared proclaimed offender by police in Baramulla

Reshi, currently residing in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, faces property attachment if he fails to appear in court within a month, marking a crucial step in combating terrorism in the region.

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): A terror handler, Hassan Reshi, was declared a proclaimed offender in Baramulla on an application moved by Baramulla Police on Saturday.



The court of the first additional session, Judge Baramulla, declared this on the application moved by Baramulla Police under the EMICO Act.



"Today, Court of 1st Addl. Sessions Judge Baramulla declared a terror handler, namely Gh Hassan Reshi, son of Assadullah Reshi, resident of Baderkoot, involved in case FIR no: 4/2008 u/sec 2/3 EMICO Act, 12OB, 121 of PS Tangmarg, on the application moved by Baramulla Police," the police stated.



The terror handler is presently at PoJK in Pakistan and is working with a terrorist outfit, it added.



"Proclamation orders under Section 87 CrPC have been obtained from the court against the terror handler, which had been pasted at their residences, public places with the directions of the Hon'ble Court that they will present themselves before the Court of Law within one month, failing which process for attachment of property under Section 88 CrPC shall be initiated against them," it added.



Earlier on May 28, Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached two terror handlers' properties in Baramulla.



The police said that the attached properties (3 Kanals and 19 Marlas) of land worth lacs belong to Jalal Din, son of Raj Mohd, resident of Zamboor Pattan, and Mohd Saki, son of Mastana Bhatti, resident of Kamalkote Uri. Both of these terror handlers are based in Pakistan, officials said.



The action was taken under Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code and is linked to a case under Sections 7 and 25 of the Indian Arms Act and 4(III) of the TADA Act.

