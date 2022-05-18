Road accident in Bhadohi leaves three dead

Bhadohi: An SUV collided with a truck here in the early hours of Wednesday, leaving three members of a marriage party dead and 15 others injured, police said.

The SUV was carrying a marriage party from Pakri village to Amvakhurd village when the accident took place, a police official said. Locals rushed the injured to the Maharaja Balwant Singh Government Hospital in the district from where seven have been referred to a trauma centre in Varanasi. The condition of some of those referred to Varanasi is critical, the official said.—PTI