New Delhi (The Hawk): Drone sector is a shining example of significant growth of innovation and start-ups in just the last few years. There are courses, educational degrees and opportunities to promote quality research and development in the drone sector. The educational institutions who have started courses or research and development on drones include: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) Pune, International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad, Anna University, etc.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.