Requirement of Aadhaar for Supplementary Nutrition Programme

New Delhi (The Hawk): A child's Aadhaar card is not mandatory for availing the benefits under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme of the Anganwadi Services Scheme. The benefits under the scheme can be accessed using the mother's Aadhaar card. Anganwadi Services scheme is being digitized by the Ministry through the POSHAN Tracker App to enable the Ministry to identify the beneficiaries as part of the programme as a whole and to ensure uninterrupted supply of nutrition to the children, Pregnant Women and Lactating mothers and adolescents girl beneficiaries, who move within the State or outside the state due to any reason. A migration module for shifting from one AWC to another has been provided in POSHAN Tracker to facilitate nutrition to migrant beneficiaries.

So far approximately 10.63 crore beneficiaries have been registered under the scheme as per Poshan Tracker and approximately 53% have been Aadhar verified covering around 5.61 crore beneficiaries. However, all beneficiaries registered are benefited under the Scheme.