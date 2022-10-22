Remembering Senior Theater Artist And Writer Dr Abhijit Mandal On His First Death Anniversary

Dineshpur (The Hawk): On the first death anniversary of the best senior theater artist and writer Dr. Abhijit Mandal, journalists and all the people of the area paid tribute to him. On this occasion, discussing his lifetime and appreciating the work done by him.

On the occasion of the first death anniversary of senior theater artist and writer Dr. Abhijit Mandal, a meeting was organized in the Press Club office of the city. In which all the journalists from across the area, city panchayat president Seema Sarkar and many others were present. During this, everyone offered flowers in front of the picture of Dr. Abhijit Mandal. Later, in a special discussion on the life of Dr. Abhijeet, talking in depth about the work done by him, senior social worker Himanshu Sarkar said that Dr. Abhijit Mandal was rich in Hindi language style. He was a fine artist of theatre, as well as he maintained his supremacy in the world of writing. He told that the region will never forget the work done by Dr. Abhijeet. On the other hand, Press Club President Dulal Chakraborty said that Dr. Abhijit Mandal was an inspiration to all the journalists. While demanding from the administration, he said that the auditorium being built in the Dineshpur Khudiram Bose stadium complex should be named after Dr. Abhijit Mandal. He said that for this the entire Press Club would soon meet the District Magistrate and other concerned officials and hold talks. On this occasion Manoj Ray, Satyaprakash Singh, Ravi Sarkar, Kishore Kumar, Press Club Patron Saroj Mandal, Kajal Ray, Devindu Ray, Amit Saxena, Mrityunjay Sarkar, Prakash Adhikari, Rahul Vishwas, LB Ray, Brij Kishore Mandal, Noni Badoi, Keshav Paik, Raju Gaine were present.