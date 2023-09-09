Reliance Industries Contributes Rs 25 Cr To Chief Minister's Relief Fund

Dehradun: Reliance Industries Limited has contributed an amount of Rs 25 crore to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in view of the destruction caused by heavy rainfall, floods and landslides in the state.

On Friday, at the Chief Minister's residence, on behalf of Reliance Industries Limited Director Anant Ambani, Reliance Industries Limited Executive Assistant Tanay Dwivedi and Chief Minister's Advisor Shri BD Singh handed over the amount for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked Reliance Industries and Anant Ambani for their cooperation.

Heavy rains in Uttarakhand had triggered landslides and flash floods in several places.

An official estimate earlier put the toll from rain-related incidents in the state at 52 while 37 people were reported to have sustained injuries.

Many parts of connecting roads in the state has washed away, SDRF teams were deployed on the geound to evacuate people from the affected areas. Waterlogging was reported in many parts of the state. —ANI