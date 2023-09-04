Relative of ex union minister RCP Singh shot at in Nalanda

Patna: A relative of a former union minister was shot at allegedly by a JD(U) leader in Bihar’s Nalanda district.



The relative, identified as, Pintu Kumar Singh was returning from Mustafapur, the native village of RCP Singh after attending a meeting when he was shot at near Darahra village on Sunday night.



The victim was admitted in a private hospital and his condition is said to be critical. He sustained a gunshot wound in his back.

"Pintu Kumar was shot-at near Dharahra under Silao police station. It could be a case of property dispute between attackers at the victim. We are investigating the matter," said Ashok Mishra, the SP of Nalanda.



Following the incident, RCP Singh slammed the Nitish government for "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.



"They are trying to prevent anyone from meeting me. The victim is my close relative (grandson). He was threatened by them to leave my company. The victim is saying the attacker belongs to JD(U). Nitish Kumar does not have guts to fight with me politically and hence he is targeting my relatives," RCP Singh said.



Pintu Kumar Singh is a grandson of RCP Singh's cousin brother.

—IANS