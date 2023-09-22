Reducing cut-off percentile for NEET PG 2023 will increase pool of qualifying candidates: Health ministry

New Delhi: On Friday, representatives from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare claimed that lowering the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to zero would boost the number of eligible applicants without watering down the merit system now in place for admission to postgraduate medical programmes.

They stressed that only the top students will be accepted into postgraduate medical programmes.

A transparent counselling method will be used for admissions, the officials added, eliminating the claimed backdoor entry offered by some private universities.—Inputs from Agencies