Reduced Price Of LPG Cylinders Will Help Mothers, Sisters Run Their Kitchen More Easily: CM Yogi

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday hailed the Cabinet's decision to reduce the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 200, and said that this decision will help mothers and sisters run their kitchens more easily.

"It is a historical decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder and approve 75 lakh additional Ujjwala connections. This will benefit 10.35 crore beneficiaries, including more than 1.75 crore beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh. This will help our mothers and sisters run their kitchens more easily," Yogi told ANI.

The Union Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced a Rs 200 reduction in domestic cooking gas prices.

Effective Wednesday, the price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will be reduced by Rs 200 across the country. In Delhi, for instance, the decision will bring down the cost of a 14.2 kg cylinder from the existing Rs 1,103 per cylinder to Rs 903.

Expressing gratitude to PM Modi over the reduced price for LPG cylinders, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that this is nothing short of a gift for Raksha Bandhan.

"I express gratitude to PM Modi for the unique gift given to our sisters. During Rakhi, sisters expect some gift from their brother, so this is nothing short of a gift for us", Irani told ANI.

Hitting out at the Opposition alliance over their comments on the reduced price for LPG cylinders, terming it a politically motivated action due to the upcoming elections, the Union Minister said, "I want to say that it will be beneficial for the country if the opposition continues to hold their meetings".

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also thanked PM Modi for reducing the price of domestic LPG gas cylinders.

"On behalf of the people of Uttarakhand, I thank PM Modi. This is going to bring relief to 33 crore people," Dhami said.

Earlier, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said that the Union Cabinet’s decision to reduce domestic LPG cylinder prices was not linked to upcoming assembly polls and was about providing relief to people. "It has nothing to do with elections, and it is all to do with relief measures and benefits to be given to the users," Thakur said in response to a question at a press conference on the decisions of the union cabinet.

Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram are set to go for Assembly polls later this year, followed by general elections in 2024. —ANI