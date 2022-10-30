Real estate agent fatally shot in Gurugram

Gurugram (The Hawk): According to authorities in Gurugram, a 42-year-old property dealer was shot dead in his sleep by unidentified assailants in the early hours of Sunday.

According to family relatives of the man, they have so far refused to turn over the body to authorities and have not even filed a complaint.

Dharmesh Yadav of Dundahera village was asleep in his under-construction house in Sector 22 when two armed men murdered him at 2 a.m., according to the police.

After the murder, the culprit escaped, and a worker sleeping in the same building raised an alert and contacted the family, according to DCP Deepak Sarahan.

After receiving information, a police squad arrived at the scene and attempted to take the body into custody, but family members protested, requesting that the accused be arrested first, he claimed.

"The cause of the murder is unknown because the family has not filed a complaint or provided us with the body. We are waiting for crime units to begin their investigation "According to the official.

(Inputs from Agencies)