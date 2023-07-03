RBI says 76 pc of Rs 2,000 notes valued at Rs 2.72 lakh crore returned to banks

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reported on Monday that as much as 76% of the Rs 2,000 currency notes in circulation have been deposited or exchanged at banks, and it urged the people to turn in any remaining notes by September 30.

The total value of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation dropped from Rs 3.56 lakh crore on the day of the announcement of withdrawal on May 19 to Rs 84,000 crore as of June 30.

According to a statement released by RBI, 87% of the returned notes have been deposited into bank accounts, with the remaining 13% having been swapped for other denominations.—Inputs from Agencies