Ranchi: Army commander, son beaten for requesting GST bill

Ranchi (The Hawk): The police reported on Wednesday that an army officer and his son were allegedly attacked in a store here with an iron rod after an argument turned violent when they asked for a GST bill after buying firecrackers.

Ishan Singh, the son of Col. M.K. Singh, has reported this incident to the police in a complaint, alleging that shop owner Vimal Singhania instructed 15 to 20 individuals to physically harm both father and son.

The incident happened on October 24, which was Diwali.

According to the police, a Trade Friends employee who works there also filed a cross-FIR against the two. Trade Friends is located on Kanke Road.

Ishan Singh complained that when he asked for a GST bill after buying firecrackers, a service member responded, "No customer is ever handed such documents."

Around 15-20 customers in the store started assaulting us with shoes and slippers when we attempted to discuss the issue with the business manager and owner, Vimal Singhania.

"My father, who serves in the Indian Army, was imprisoned. We were then led outdoors to the road, where we were struck with iron rods. We were both hurt in the attack," the complaint stated.

Ishan added that following the "mob lynching" attempt, he was experiencing hearing loss in both ears.

Col. Singh reportedly asked for a discount when buying firecrackers, according to a cross-FIR that a shop employee filed.

The complaint alleged that "he made various offensive and racist remarks when we could not offer any discount."

According to a police officer, an investigation is being conducted based on the FIRs that both parties have filed, and the investigative team is also attempting to gather any CCTV evidence of the incident.

