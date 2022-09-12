Ramnagar's Team Defeats Dehradun 3-2 In The State-Level Women's Football Tournament

Dineshpur (The Hawk): Under the banner of Rudra Young Club, a match was played between the teams of Ramnagar and Dehradun in the state level women's football tournament at Khudiram Bose Stadium in the city on Sunday. In which Ramnagar's team defeated Dehradun 3-2 in the midst of a fierce fight. Earlier, the sponsor and the chief guests jointly inaugurated the game by lighting the lamp.

On Sunday, under the auspices of Rudra Young Club, the Swabhavesh Chatterjee Memorial State Level Women's Football Tournament was organized at Khudiram Bose Stadium in the city. First of all, under the chairmanship of Chief Guest Congress Party's State Minister Mamta Haldar and sponsor former chairman Kabal Singh, regional MLA Arvind Pandey and Nagar Panchayat President Seema Sarkar, jointly inaugurated the game by lighting the lamp. Ramnagar and Dehradun teams landed in the field amid spectacular fireworks. In a tough match, Shalini Rawat of Ramnagar scored the first goal and took the lead in the game. In response, Dehradun players scored a goal in 24 minutes to level the match. Both the teams could not score the goal in the stipulated time. Later, through a penalty shoot, Ramnagar's team defeated Dehradun 3-2 to enter the next round. During this, Shalini Rawat of Ramnagar was adjudged the man of the match. Trinath Biswas, Vijay Mandal, Anil Mishra, Manoj Rai, Ravi Sarkar, Mehtab Ali, Parjeet Mandal, Sunita Mistry, Shikha Dhali, Nityanand Mandal, and many others were present during the game.