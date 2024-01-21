Ram temple consecration: Uddhav received speed-post invitation; Raut slams government

Uddhav Thackeray Receives Speed Post Invitation, Sparks Criticism. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut slams the government for alleged mistreatment of the Thackeray family. As the grand ceremony approaches, political tensions rise, overshadowing the anticipation of Prime Minister Modi's presence.

Mumbai: The upcoming ceremony, for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has stirred up controversy as Uddhav Thackeray, the President of Shiv Sena (UBT) and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra received an invitation via speed post for the event scheduled on Monday. This decision has sparked criticism from Sanjay Raut, an MP from Sena (UBT) who criticized the government for what he sees as mistreatment towards the Thackeray family.



Minister Uday Samant, associated with Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde defended the use of speed post to expedite the delivery of invitations. However Raut strongly. Said, "You worship Lord Ram and rule like Ravan (demon king). Lord Ram will curse you. All film stars are invited,. The Thackeray family, who have been closely involved with the movement is treated in such a manner."



Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to visit Nashik for two days starting Monday. He plans to offer prayers at Kalaram temple and conduct a 'maha aarti' on the banks of Godavari river. On Tuesday he will participate in a day convention organized by his party in Nashik.



The awaited consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals. The shrine will be open, to the public one day later.

The guest list, for the event is quite extensive with than 7,000 people attending. Among the attendees are 506 A listers, such, as Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar.



Although the ceremony has garnered attention several opposition leaders who were invited have chosen not to attend. The Congress party has labeled it as an affair associated with the BJP RSS.