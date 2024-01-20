Ram temple consecration: Thane civic body urges meat shops to close on Jan 22

Bhiwandi Gears Up for Ayodhya Temple Consecration: Civic Body Urges Meat Shop Closure. Thane district residents join hands in observing January 22 as a day of celebration, with collective efforts to ensure a peaceful and festive atmosphere. Padgha village adds its fervent appeal for the closure of non-vegetarian shops, emphasizing a joyous celebration through home decorations and illuminating lamps.

Thane: On consecration ceremony at the new Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Thane district has appealed to all meat shops within its jurisdiction to remain closed. Ajay Vaidya, the administrator and municipal commissioner of the civic body, issued the appeal, requesting cooperation from shopkeepers.





In a statement released on Friday, Vaidya highlighted that the consecration of Lord Ram's idol is scheduled for January 22, with celebratory events planned throughout Bhiwandi on that day. Following a comprehensive review meeting involving police officials, civic administration, and the local peace committee on Thursday, a collective decision was reached to keep all mutton, chicken, and fish shops in Bhiwandi closed on the said day. The appeal aims to ensure smooth proceedings during the festivities.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/congress'-'bharat-jodo-nyay-yatra'-resumes-from-boginadi-assam





Padgha village, known for its communal sensitivity in Bhiwandi tehsil, has also joined the initiative. The gram panchayat of Padgha village has fervently requested locals to shutter shops selling non-vegetarian foods and liquor on January 22. The village gained attention last year due to raids conducted by the National Investigation Agency as part of its investigation into the Islamic State and other terror modules in the country.





In a letter signed by the village sarpanch, the gram panchayat emphasized the closure of mutton, chicken, fish, and liquor shops, suggesting that residents celebrate the 'Pran-Pratishtha' occasion at the Ayodhya temple by adorning homes and lighting lamps.





The Maharashtra government, acknowledging the significance of the event, declared January 22 as a public holiday. Additionally, the Centre has previously announced a half-day holiday for all its offices, institutions, and industrial establishments across India in honor of the Ram temple consecration ceremony.

—Input from Agencies