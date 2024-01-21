Ram temple consecration to start 'Bharatvarsh' renovation campaign: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat initiates a transformative movement with the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, marking the beginning of the 'Bharatvarsh Reconstruction' campaign. The event signifies a call for unity, harmony, progress, and peace, urging an end to long-standing disputes.

New Delhi: In an article published on the website of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of RSS stated that the inauguration of the Ram temple, in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22nd will mark the beginning of a campaign aimed at rebuilding Bharatvarsh with values like harmony, unity, progress, peace and overall well being. Bhagwat urged for an end to the standing conflict and animosity surrounding the temple dispute. He emphasized that Lord Ram is widely revered and respected throughout the nation.



Bhagwat. Appreciated the Supreme Courts "verdict on November 9th, 2019. After years of battles and thorough examination of facts and arguments from all parties involved it recognized Lord Rams significance from a "Dharmic" perspective. Bhagwat stressed the importance of putting an end to disputes and resentment that have persisted.



"Ayodhya represents a city from war; a place without conflicts. It is now crucial for our entire country to focus on reconstructing Ayodhya as it's our duty and necessity " stated Bhagwat. He highlighted that constructing the Ram temple symbolizes a revival of pride and signifies societys acceptance of Shri Rams character, in India.

The upcoming 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony, on January 22 is expected to have distinguished attendees, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with thousands of people and spiritual leaders. Bhagwat mentioned that this event holds significance for the well being of everyone as it promotes unity, progress and peace while highlighting the historical context.



Bhagwat emphasized the enduring struggle, against invaders that India has faced over the fifteen centuries. These invaders aimed to demoralize and weaken society by targeting sites, including temples. In light of this history Bhagwat emphasized that rebuilding Bharatvarsh is a responsibility and urged everyone to move together guided by principles of harmony, unity, progress and peace.

—Input from Agencies