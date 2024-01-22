Ram mandir 'Pran Prathishta' today - All You need to know

PM Modi Leads Historic Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya: A momentous event unfolds as the sacred town witnesses the 'Pran Prathishta' of Ram Lalla, with dignitaries, rituals, and tight security shaping a memorable day.

Ayodhya: The holy town of Ayodhya is buzzing with excitement as the 'Pran Prathishta' ceremony is about to take place today at the built Ram Mandir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be, in attendance leading the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla representing Lord Ram in his childhood form. Here are ten important highlights to keep you informed about this event;



Start and Duration: The ceremony is set to begin at 12;20 pm. Is expected to conclude by 1 pm, followed by Prime Minister Modi addressing the gathering.



PM's Visit: PM Modi will also pay a visit to Kuber Tila, where an ancient Shiv temple has been meticulously restored. During his visit he will perform rituals. Offer prayers at the renovated temple.



Idol Preparation: The idol of Ram Lalla underwent a bath on Sunday. It involved using 114 pitchers filled with water and sacred water sourced from pilgrimage sites.



Ritual Timeline: The consecration rituals, for 'Pran Prathishta' commenced on January 16 from the Saryu river. Will culminate during the auspicious 'Abhijeet Muhurta' today according to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Hosts Selection: A total of fourteen couples, from regions across India have been chosen to serve as hosts for the 'Pran Prathishta' ceremony, which will unveil the 51 inch idol of Ram Lalla.



Security Arrangements: Ayodhya has implemented a security plan for the event employing a layered approach. This includes the presence of 10,000 CCTV cameras and drones equipped with AI technology to monitor the proceedings. Additionally plainclothes police personnel have been deployed at the venue.



Distinguished Guests: Than 7,000 individuals have received invitations to attend this occasion. Among them are 506 prominent figures such as Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Sachin Tendulkar. However some political leaders from opposing parties have declined their invitations with the Congress party referring to it as a 'BJP RSS event.'



Telecast Details: The entire consecration ceremony will be broadcast live on LED screens placed at 283 locations throughout Ayodhya. This information has been confirmed by members of VHP (Vishva Hindu Parishad).



Idol Placement: The crafted 51 inch idol of Ram Lalla skillfully sculpted by artist Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru was reverently positioned in the sanctum sanctorum week. During the consecration ceremony itself it is planned that this new idol will be placed in front of the one.



Significance: Govind Dev Giri, treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust highlighted that the previous idol—previously housed in a shrine—will hold its place, in history as it stands alongside its newly consecrated counterpart.

This momentous 'Pran Prathishta' ceremony signifies a step, in the progress towards the fulfillment of the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya.

—Input from Agencies