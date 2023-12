Tragic Assassination of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's National President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur Sends Shockwaves

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India]: Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena has been shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Jaipur.

He was declared dead by doctors at the hospital where he was rushed to.

Breaking news story, More Details awaited.

—ANI