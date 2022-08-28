Rajnath approves 3rd Positive Indigenisation List of 780 strategically important Line Replacement Units/Sub-systems/Components

New Delhi (The Hawk): In continuous pursuit of self-reliance in defence manufacturing and to minimise imports by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) under ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has approved the third Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) of 780 strategically important Line Replacement Units (LRUs)/Sub-systems/Components with a timeline beyond which they will only be procured from the domestic industry. Details of these items are available on SRIJAN Portal (www.srijandefence.gov.in ). They will only be procured from Indian Industry after the timelines indicated in the list.

This list is in continuation to the two PILs of LRUs/Sub-systems/Assemblies/Sub-assemblies/Components that were published in December 2021 and March 2022. These lists contain 2,500 items which are already indigenised and 458 (351+107) items which will be indigenised within the given timelines. Out of 458, 167 items (1st PIL -163, 2nd PIL - 4) have been indigenised, so far.

Indigenisation of these items will be taken up through different routes under ‘Make’ category. ‘Make’ Category aims to achieve self-reliance by involving greater participation of the Indian industry. Projects involving design and development of equipment, systems, major platforms or upgrades thereof by the industry can be taken up under this category.

The indigenous development of these LRUs/Sub-systems/components will bolster the economy and reduce the import dependence of DPSUs. In addition, it will help to harness the design capabilities of domestic defence industry and position India as a design leader in these technologies.

The DPSUs will soon float Expression of Interest (EoIs)/Request for Proposal (RFPs) and industry may come forward to participate in large number. The industry may look for EoIs/RFPs on the Srijan dashboard ( https://srijandefence.gov.in/DashboardForPublic ) specifically designed for the purpose.