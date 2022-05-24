Rajiv Ranjan's Directorial Debut 'Bediyan' For United Nations On Women's Social Issues Of Uttarakhand Is On Oscar Drive

New Delhi: Bediyan refers specifically to superstition, blind faith, error, and misconceptions that persist despite decades of education in our society.

We are unable to break free from the old generation behaviours that were imposed on us in the name of culture, God, or the ominous.

Even today, seeing a black cat on the road causes us to stop the automobile because it is seen as a sign of impending catastrophe, as does the breaking of a mirror, twitching of an eye, sweeping after sunset, and so on.

Some people believe that removing the wicked evil eye. People accept it despite the lack of evidence.

Gender discrimination has existed in India since ancient times. While it was initially a free culture, patriarchy gradually took hold, and girls are still shunned and treated unequally today.

The birth of a child is one of life's most wonderful moments, and it should never be regarded as threatening. However, one such heart-wrenching ritual that is still conducted in the Himalayan interiors needs to be shown to the public.

This movie draws attention to one of the major social issues that need to be taken into consideration seriously, which is women's health, especially post-natal care. Despite several efforts by various organizations still, the death rate in the post-natal period is very high. This film is based on a real story from the Northern Hills, mostly practised in the villages of Uttarakhand, where the woman is forced to give birth alone in a cowshed and is forced to fend for herself and her newborn all alone in most unhygienic condition. After giving birth she is considered untouchable for 14 days. It's a high risk of life for the mother and her newborn baby.

Women's-life risk of maternal death in India was estimated to be 1 in 50. Similarly, the maternal mortality ratio (MMR; the number of maternal deaths per 100,000 live births) in India was 450.

In 2010, approximately one-quarter of all pregnancy- and delivery-related maternal deaths worldwide occurred in India. This age-old tradition needs to be eradicated from society and it is just the tip of the iceberg.

Rajiv Ranjan who is also the Chairman of Rudraa Initiatives Media Private Ltd, Micro Clusters Development Council, MSME Council, Employment Generation Council, Member NGC, National Convenor of AIMO, Indie TikTok and CLC says "We need to create awareness and educate people at the grassroots level through such kind of movies where we should share our efforts for the betterment of our society and women's health condition. We also want to distribute this film on different National and International Platforms so that we can raise this issue among the society and eradicate this old age ritual."

In 2019, Rajiv Ranjan raised this issue at the UNICEF Geneva Convention of the United Nations and most delegates from different countries urged him to showcase this issue to be understood by everyone.

Because of the pandemic situation making of this movie got delayed now it is ready to be showcased on screens soon. He is looking forward to association from the government and different organizations to remove old malpractice in society and spread awareness among illiterates. —ANI