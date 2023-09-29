Rajasthan CM Gehlot lauds role of nurses in healthcare, praises their work during Covid-19 pandemic

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday addressed the second Rajasthan Nursing Council (RNC) National Conference on Friday. The Chief Minister praised the role of nurses in healthcare and appreciated their work during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The contribution of nurses in the field of healthcare is incredible. The COVID-19 period was a test for all of you, during that time the work done by nurses is truly commendable," he said.

Hailing the work done by doctors and nurses during the Coronavirus outbreak, Gehlot said that "Rajasthan was a state where everything was taken care of perfectly"

"Even during the time of war, nurses always work in the forefront", he said in a statement at the 2nd Rajasthan Nursing Council (RNC) National Conference in Jaipur.

Notably, the Rajasthan Nursing Council was established under the Rajasthan Nursing, Midwives, Health Visitors and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives Registration Act. No. 9 of 1964, published in the Rajasthan Gazette Dated March 28, 1964.

It aims at granting recognition to the training institutions, and periodical inspection there, as the Council is the governing authority of physical and clinical facilities in almost all the nursing courses conducted in the institution. The council also proscribes various nursing courses and conducts examinations and grants certificates to qualified people to practice their profession.

The first National Conference of the Rajasthan Nursing Council (RNCNCON 2022) was conducted on 11th May 2022 and the theme of the conference was "The Role of Nurses In Emerging Global Health Issues".

The conference was held to provide an opportunity to review and acquire knowledge on the role of nurses in emerging Global health issues. The target audience of the conference was nursing faculty, clinicians, midwives, researchers and students.

